Local nurse credits family and employer for success in her career

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Dee Robsinson’s grandma taught her life skills early on.

“She used to like us to miter our sheets,” Robinson remembered.

What she didn’t realize was things as simple as tucking your corners would find her in the most unique ways later on in life.

“We had to make our bed a certain way in nursing school,” she said.

Robinson said her grandma raised her, all while being a CNA.

She said she’s part of the reason her interest in nursing sparked from a young age.

“It’s rewarding, it's like an aha or a light bulb, whenever you're learning or whatever they're teaching you to do it,” she explained. “You’re like, Oh, I know how to do it already.”

Her path wasn’t always a clear one, though.

“After my first semester, in the master's degree program, I really was like, I don't think I'm supposed to do this,” she remembered thinking. “But you don't give up.”

A third of nurses say it’s likely they'll leave the industry, citing high stress and burnout.

For Robinson, she said that thought never crossed her mind, no matter how tough the circumstances may be.

“Even though you have doubts and fears, you keep going,” she said, again.

Baylor Scott and White in College Station was a driving force for her.

The hospital system supported her both financially and mentally while she completed more degrees.

“It's very helpful when you're stressed out already about trying to pass and you have people behind you who are helping you and saying you can do it,” she said, with a smile.