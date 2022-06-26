Local man missing, possibly suicidal: Police

WACO, Texas — Waco police report 25-year-old Juan Ricardo Avilar Sanchez is currently missing.

Police say Sanchez was last seen leaving Hillcrest Hospital on Sunday.

Sanchez has not made contact with his family and say his whereabouts are unknown, according to police.

Authorities report that Sanchez may be suicidal and are worried for him.

Police did not disclose the time of day or what Sanchez was wearing when he was last seen.

A description of his physique was not provided.

Those with information are urged to contact the Waco Police Department.