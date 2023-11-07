Local leaders to discuss what's next for those displaced after Marlin apartment fire

MARLIN, Texas — Some of the 21 people left homeless by Friday’s apartment fire in Marlin are unsure of where to go after temporary housing runs out.

Sharetta Laury and her family lost everything in the early morning fire at the Western Motel apartments.

25 News’ Bobby Poitevint asked the mother of four, “Do you know where you’ll be sleeping at tonight with your family?” — “I’m not sure," Laury replied.

The family, just like other survivors of Friday's fire, have been staying just up the road at the Relax Inn, thanks to local organizations paying for their temporary stay.

25 News spoke to the mother last week.

On Monday she said, “our next step is looking for permanent housing.”

Those temporary stays are running out, but securing lodging until a new home is found for the 21 people displaced by the fire is a problem local leaders are trying to figure out.

Libba Merryman is with the Falls County Samaritan House which provided help and temporary housing.

“Housing is the most important thing and we don’t have any city or countywide place to send them," Merryman said.

Falls County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Watson said that City of Marlin and Falls County leaders plan to meet Tuesday to discuss what’s next for those left without a home.

25 News has also reached out to City of Marlin Fire Department Fire Chief Justin Parker for updates in the investigation.

Falls County Samaritan House is accepting clothing donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday through Thursday.

BJ’s Tiny Tots Daycare is also still taking clothing and food donations — they can be reached at 254-234-0031.