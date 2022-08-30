Local impact on Artemis 1 Launch Delay

WACO, Texas — Although NASA postponed its historic Artemis 1 launch to the moon, it did not stop the excitement at Baylor University's physics department. Astrophysicist Dr. Barbara Castanheira Endl says "Humankind...so much from sending rockets, probes and humans to space," creating a bright future for astronomy.

Artemis 1 is the first mission to the Moon since Apollo, 50 years ago. When the launch eventually happens, NASA will be on track to send their astronauts by 2025 and is committed to landing the first woman and person of color on the moon. Making dreams to the moon and beyond possible.

Baylor University student Julia Brouwer hopes aspires to be an astronaut one day.

"It is really cool to see the first steps, the baby steps [NASA] is taking to get there," she said.

Her ultimate goal is to one day be a part of their mission to Mars, in an industry where not many women are represented. She hopes Artemis 1 "inspires more women and more young girls to pursue science."

Until then, space die-hards will take this opportunity to learn more about our planet.

"Finally having the opportunity to make new experiments, testing other things we have not tested in the past and spend more time outside our plant," said Dr. Endl.

NASA officials are scheduling another launch attempt on Sept. 2