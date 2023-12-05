Local holiday tradition returns: Temple Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting Ceremony

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple's 77th annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony returned to the community this year.



The City of Temple announced Roderick Henry, President of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, as the Grand Marshal.

This year's theme was “An Old-Fashioned Christmas".

The hour and a half-long parade featured illuminated unique displays from over 100 applicants.

Married couple Melanie Zavodny and David Nauert have had a float in the parade for around twenty years.

Their float is with SPJST — a fraternal life insurance organization in Temple that gives back to their community as a non-profit and with volunteer efforts.

Zavodny is the Vice President of Communications and said they spend months each year making it all possible.

"We went with gnomes this year because gnomes are so popular," Zavodny said.

"Everybody just loves gnomes — they’re sweet, they’re cute.”

She said the float brings recognition to SPJST, but they also enjoy how happy it makes their community, and says that's what keeps them coming back year after year.

“It just brings us so much joy to see the joy in the childrens' faces and everybody just lighting up when the float travels down the parade route," Zavodny said.