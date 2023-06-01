Local gymnastics summer camp is helping kids stay healthy for the summer

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Doctors are reminding parents that their children need physical activity during the summer break, and at Texas Tumblers Gymnastics in Harker Heights, these kids are getting as active as they can.

”Physical activity, helps keep them in shape, helps keep their weight down or helps them lose a little bit of weight,” said Dr. Samuel Clark, Pediatrician with Baylor Scott & White.

“It helps them with stronger bones and bigger muscles — it certainly helps them with cardiovascular disease and risk factors later in life.”

Texas Tumblers also offers a healthy alternative to screen time which doctors say is also very important — and young Christopher Bybel agrees.

”When you play video games, it’s just like staring at a screen for 12 hours and that’s not good for you. Also, it doesn’t help you with anything in the real world,” said Bybel, a student at Texas Tumblers Gymnastics.

Just like Christopher, Hailey is happy to spend her summer at Texas Tumblers.

“Would you rather be here or home playing video games or something," 25 News asked.

“Here, because I have lots of friends to talk to and play with,” Hailey said.

”A general rule of thumb is that an hour of physical activity is good,” Dr. Clark said.

“20 to 30 minutes of vigorous physical activity would be fine as well.”

It’s all about having safe and healthy fun for the summer at Texas Tumblers.

Remember, cutting down on that screen time and giving kids about 30 minutes to an hour of physical activity a day can go a long way.