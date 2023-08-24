Local fire departments asking community for water, snacks, donations

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — More than 200 counties in Texas are currently under a burn ban. It seems that firefighters are putting out wildfires almost every day.

The China Spring Volunteer Fire Department is asking the community for some extra help.

Volunteer fire departments are asking for donations like water, Gatorade, and snacks to help them get through the day as they work to put out the wildfires.

“We need something that replaces the electrolytes that we lose,” said captain of the China Spring Fire Department, Andrew Owens.

China Spring has an Amazon wishlist with their daily needs.

“Snacks, beef jerky, chips sunscreen, chapstick," Owens said.

"Some of the things people don’t think about, but when you’re out in the sun for eight to 10 hours, sunscreen is always nice.”

However, they need more than electrolytes and snacks to get them through the day.

William Bertelsen, a volunteer firefighter with Flat Fire Department, said they are also in need of money.

One of their fire trucks had a pump go out, and they don’t have the funds to fix it.

“We didn’t have another pump on had so we just did what we could to make it work," Bertelsen said.

He also asked those who can’t donate to keep them in their thoughts.

“They’re all taking time away from their jobs and family to protect the community," Owens said.

Owens asks for anyone and everyone to donate what they can.

“It doesn’t matter if you're in China Spring, Lakeview — not even just Mclennan County. If your department is volunteering, they could absolutely use your help."

Aynone interested in donating a couple cases of water or snacks, can reach out to local fire department.

The China Spring Fire Department wishlist is listed here.