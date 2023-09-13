Local company compares electric usage with other providers for cheaper bill

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A local company is looking to help Texans save some money on their electric bills. Texas Power Switch is a group energy buying program geared to help Texans choose the best electric provider for them.

As long as you’re able to choose your provider, you can sign up for the power switch program.

The switch program compares your average usage and cost per kilowatt with other electric providers in your area. It shows you the exact cost per kilowatt you will pay for the duration of your contract.

Kelle Balch is the Community Outreach Director with Texas Power Switch. She said the rates they secure are about 18 to 22 percent lower than the market average.

“These are fixed throughout the term of the contract — there are no surprises," Balch said.

"What you agree to pay per kilowatt, you're going to pay whether you use 500 kilowatts, or 2500 kilowatts. It does not matter if it’s a Saturday or a Monday — it's going to be the same rate.”

Balch said the program is free, and for anyone who decides to register, there is no obligation to switch.

Texas Power Switch has three auctions per year to accommodate people’s contracts. If you’re interested in trying out the program, you can find that link here.