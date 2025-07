Prev Next

Posted

Art DeVitalis Hi! I'm Art, the Executive Producer here with 25 News KXXV and 15 ABC KRHD.

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — Watch the memorial for Angelina Resendiz live in Mexia below:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.