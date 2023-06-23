LIVE: Fort Cavazos Freedom Fest 2023

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — It may not be the 4th of July, but it’s never too early to celebrate America’s birthday.

On June 23rd, 25 News will broadcast the fireworks show from the Fort Cavazos Freedom Fest at 9:30pm sharp.

It’s the biggest, most spectacular fireworks show in Central Texas!

And you can stream it live right here on KXXV.com, or the KXXV Facebook page.

If you want to watch it Live in person, you will need gate access to Fort Cavazos. Civilians can apply for a Visitor's Pass by bringing a photo ID to the Marvin Leath Visitor's Center at 69004 T.J. Mills Blvd in Killeen.

Remember, the fireworks start at 9:30pm sharp!

Click here to watch live.