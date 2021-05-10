Linda Ethridge, Waco's first woman elected as Mayor, passed away this weekend.

Mayor Ethridge was sworn in as Mayor in 2000.

The City of Waco tweeted out, "Our condolences are with the Ethridge family as they mourn the loss of Linda Ethridge...We appreciate Mayor Ethridge’s leadership & send love from the City organization."

Before becoming Mayor, Ethridge served on the Waco City Council from 1993-2000. She also spent time serving on the Waco ISD School Board.

Mayor Ethridge played a pivotal role in fighting for Waco's water quality and putting an end to water pollution. She also was a part of the project that raised the water level in Lake Waco to ensure there was an adequate water supply for the people of Waco for years to come.