Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck placed on lockdown due to standoff; schools release delayed

Posted at 4:09 PM, Feb 16, 2023
GROESBECK, Texas — At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck was placed on a full lockdown, according to the Groesbeck Journal.

According to the Groesbeck ISD Twitter account, all Groesbeck campuses were placed on 'secure' status, but the situation has since been "confined to the hospital." Students were being released by late afternoon.

25 News is working to gather more details, and will have the latest online and during its 5/6 newscasts tonight.

