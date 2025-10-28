Leon ISD Board moves to terminate teacher over misconduct allegations

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Leon Independent School District Board of Trustees has voted to propose the termination of Vicki Honeycutt following allegations of misconduct.

According to the district, the administration recommended the action based on evidence it says demonstrates a lack of professional judgment expected of a Texas educator. That evidence includes, but is not limited to, the alleged improper restraint of a student and inappropriate physical interaction.

The board determined that “good cause” exists to end Honeycutt’s employment contract. While officials declined to share additional details, they emphasized the decision reflects the district’s commitment to providing a safe learning environment.

“The Board believes this decision underscores its commitment to fostering a safe learning environment for all students,” Leon ISD said in a statement.

The termination proposal will now follow the district’s formal process, which can include hearings and opportunities for the employee to respond to the allegations.