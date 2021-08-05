Leon County Sheriff's Office: Unidentified dead body discovered in bathroom

JEWETT, TEXAS — According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, the corpse of an unidentified man has been discovered in a bathroom by local authorities.

On Aug 1, the sheriff's office responded to a report of an Unattended Death at 721 Main Street in Jewett.

According to local authorities, the man's body appeared to have been in said bathroom for several days.

The man's body has since been removed and taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office for positive identification.

At the time of this publication, this investigation remains ongoing.

