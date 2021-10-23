Leon County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 16-year-old

LEON COUNTY, Texas — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is looking for missing 16-year-old Ava Rose Paul.

The teenager was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday at the 2900 block of Private Road in Marquez in Leon County.

Paul is described as being 5'3, weighing 110 lbs, and having brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to law enforcement, Paul left with all her possessions and could potentially be in the Montgomery County area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 979-536-2749.

