Leon County police searching for suspect for unauthorized vehicle use and felony evasion

BUFFALO, Texas — The Leon County Sheriff's Office and Buffalo Police Department are looking for a suspect wanted unauthorized use of a vehicle and felony evasion.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Jonathon Colton Bricker of Mexia.

The suspect was last seen wearing brown Carhartt overalls with a dark brown pullover.

Police said Bricker was last seen on foot traveling north of County Road 270.

Law enforcement said they are searching the area of County Road 212 and County Road 270 (Cherokee Ridge) in Buffalo and will keep patrol vehicles in the area.

Authorities said to not approach the suspect if spotted, and instead call 911. Additionally, anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 903-536-2749.