Leon County Jail fugitives arrested after 6-day run from authorities

LEON COUNTY, TEXAS — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is confirming that both escaped fugitives have now been apprehended.

Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Webb, 33, are both in custody following a 6-day active search.

Kahler, who was originally charged with burglary of a building, was caught at noon on Thursday at the Knight's Inn in Brenham.

He has since been transported to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Jail, where he was booked on the charge of Escape.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is crediting their members, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force for Kahler's arrest.

Sheriff Ellis also thanked the U.S. Marshals, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, Fort Bend County, Austin County, The Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety CID, Office of the Inspector General, and the Brenham Police Department for their assistance in the investigation and apprehension of Kahler.

Webb was later arrested in Hot Springs, Ark. The Garland County Sheriff's Office responded to a tip that he was in the area and was able to apprehend the suspect.

Webb was found with narcotics on him, but the .45 caliber pistol, from a truck that Kahler stole, was not on him.

