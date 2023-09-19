Legacy Ranch celebrates 1 year of horse rescues

ELM MOTT, Texas — Rhonda and Tim Williams brought a Belgian horse named Mack home to the Legacy Ranch and Rescue on Sept. 19, 2022.

They rescued him when he was at risk for slaughter after he was diagnosed with a condition called shivers.

"Sometimes he has a disconnect between his brain and what his legs were doing," Tim said.

"He couldn't work so that's why he was in need of being rescued."

The family started posting online videos of Mack's treatments and he quickly became an inspiration to many around the world.

"We hear a lot that Mack is inspiring," Rhonda said.

"We've had people reach out with different diseases, cancer, and they say they look forward to his reels every day and if he can do it, they can do it."

Mack even inspired the Williams to rescue more horses. Now they hope his story will raise awareness on how animals are mistreated.

"We didn't realize until we got Mack that horses were sent to slaughter," Rhonda said.

"An average year 20,000 horses are sent over the border to Mexico or Canada for slaughter."

The Safe Act was introduced in D.C. to protect horses from this fate.

The Williams are hosting a birthday for Mack on Tuesday to celebrate their one year together. They also hope use this as an opportunity to inform the public about how they can help.

Mack's birthday party will be livestreamed starting at 6 p.m. on their Facebook page.