LCSO deputy dragged as vehicle flees, two die in crash

A Leon County crash killed two on Sunday, July 25 after a driver decided to flee from a traffic stop.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop at around 12:30 am at the intersection of West Tennessee Street and White Drive.

The deputies approached the driver of a black Infinity and their passenger. After a short interaction, the driver attempted to flee from officials even dragging one deputy a short distance in the process as they drove over his foot.

In a few moments, a crash was reported at the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Blountstown Highway.

Deputies responding on the scene confirmed that the suspect fleeing at a high speed from the earlier traffic stop had crashed into a Chevrolet passenger car, killing the other driver on-site.

The suspect's vehicle also damaged cars at a nearby car dealership.

The suspect and their passenger were taken to a local hospital, where later the passenger succumbed to injuries from the crash. The driver now remains under medical care, with the investigation open and ongoing at this time.