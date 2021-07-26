Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

LCSO deputy dragged as vehicle flees, two die in crash

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: pixabay)
Police
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 17:34:30-04

A Leon County crash killed two on Sunday, July 25 after a driver decided to flee from a traffic stop.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop at around 12:30 am at the intersection of West Tennessee Street and White Drive.

The deputies approached the driver of a black Infinity and their passenger. After a short interaction, the driver attempted to flee from officials even dragging one deputy a short distance in the process as they drove over his foot.

In a few moments, a crash was reported at the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Blountstown Highway.

Deputies responding on the scene confirmed that the suspect fleeing at a high speed from the earlier traffic stop had crashed into a Chevrolet passenger car, killing the other driver on-site.

The suspect's vehicle also damaged cars at a nearby car dealership.

The suspect and their passenger were taken to a local hospital, where later the passenger succumbed to injuries from the crash. The driver now remains under medical care, with the investigation open and ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE.jpg