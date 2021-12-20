Lawsuit filed in local incident where a gun was pulled over an H-E-B parking space

A woman who reportedly had a gun pointed at her over a parking space has filed a lawsuit against her alleged assailant in civil court.

The complaint filed by Diane Reyes is the first account of what allegedly happened on Nov. 24 by either of the involved parties in the H-E-B parking lot in Annaville.

In Reyes' account, she states that at around noon that day, she was driving in the parking lot with her 6-month-old daughter and two friends. She states a BMW SUV was blocking the lane with no turn signal on, so Reyes drove around the SUV and proceeded to park in a space another vehicle had just vacated.

The account states that immediately after she parked, the driver of the SUV, identified as Rossie Dennis, parked behind her, blocking her in. Reyes then states that Dennis got out of her SUV and began to yell at Reyes through the closed driver's side window. She said she ignored Dennis to try and de-escalate the incident.

That's when Reyes states Dennis went to her vehicle and returned with a semi-automatic handgun with a mounted laser sight, pointing it at Reyes' head and threatening to shoot her.

Reyes says Dennis demanded she get out of the car, tapping the barrel of the gun on the window of Reyes' car. She states that when she dialed 911, Dennis went back to her SUV and left.

Dennis was arrested and criminally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the incident was recorded via cellphone by one of Reyes' friends who was in the car.

Reyes' civil suit claims false imprisonment; assault - threat of bodily injury; intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. It seeks an award of between $250,000 and $1 million.