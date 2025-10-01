Law firm holds press conference following second death from Dallas ICE facility shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Mexico Law holds a press conference Wednesday in regards to the death of Miguel Ángel García-Hernández, who died in the Dallas ICE shooting.

Watch the press conference here:

Law firm holds press conference on Dallas ICE Facility shooting victim, his family

As of Sept. 30, García-Hernández was the second man who was injured in the shooting succumbed to his injuries after being removed from life support, according to his family.

The death toll is now at three people including the suspect who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.