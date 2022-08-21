Watch Now
Latenight shooting leaves man injured: Temple Police

Posted at 1:35 PM, Aug 21, 2022
TEMPLE, Texas — A late-night shooting left one man injured in Temple.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a shooting occurred in the 1900 block of South 43rd Street that left a man injured, police said. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White, and his injuries are reportedly unknown at this time. Witnesses said a white Chrysler passenger vehicle was at the scene during the shooting.

Police suspect the Chrysler may be involved.

A description of the man was not provided.

Those with information are urged to contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500. Anonymous reporting is also available via the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

