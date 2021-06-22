Laredo border patrol seizes two undocumented sex offenders

WACO, TX — The Laredo Sector Border Patrol captured two undocumented immigrants, previously convicted child sex offenders, as they attempted to cross over the border Sunday, June 20.

The first captured individual was apprehended earlier in the morning day, after agents intercepted a group of 24 undocumented immigrants at a ranch located in northwest Laredo.

34-year-old Isidro Efrain Gallardo-Rangel, a registered sex offender was convicted in Dallas for a 2nd degree Felony - Indeceny with a child.

The second, 33-year-old Oscar Murretla-Gonzalez, was found later in the evening on Sunday with a group of six undocumented immigrants that were trying to board a Port Laredo train. Murretla-Gonzalez checked as a convicted sex offender in Salinas, California for committing lewd or lascivious Acts with a child under 14.

Both previously convicted felons will be prosecuted for immigration violations and held in custody with U.S. Marshal Service.