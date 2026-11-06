LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — The holiday season is a time when many people are looking to give back but it can also create an opportunity for scammers.

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Lampasas sees charity scams rise during the holiday giving season

As the holidays get closer, First Texas Bank Executive Vice President Annie Trotter says charity scams tend to pick up. And while some people may think fraud is mostly a problem in bigger cities, Trotter says that's not the case.

"It's easy for a town like Lampasas to think those things are happening outside. Austin, Dallas, those types of places. We actually see fraud on a daily basis right here in town. It's local, it's here, and it's not going anywhere," Trotter said.

Trotter says one red flag bank employees watch for is a customer suddenly making transactions that don't match their normal habits, like withdrawing large amounts of cash or asking for immediate access to a debit card.

"These customers have never transacted like that before and so that is a huge red flag for us that there's maybe other motives, maybe they're feeling the pressure that somebody's given them and our staff kind of knows what to look for and kind of starts to question them. And what normally happens is they take the cash, they go and buy gift cards, or they utilize a debit card at the local Walmart and want to buy gift cards," Trotter said.

Trotter says bank employees will ask questions when something doesn't look right. She also says the biggest takeaway is to slow down when someone is pressuring you to send money or buy gift cards.

And if something doesn't feel right, ask questions before handing over your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

