Lampasas PD investigating a crash involving 19-year-old motorcyclist

The Lampasas Police Department is investigating a crash that led to a 19-year-old motorcyclist's Air Vac air ambulance transport.

The indicated events record that a pickup truck driven by a 57-year-old male, had been moving north bound on Campbell Street. The driver stopped at the stop sign on FM 580, and then continued moving north on the intersection towards Old Convent Road.

The motorcyclist was traveling west on FM 580, and hit the passenger side of the pickup sustaining significant injuries.

Lampasas Police arrived on the scene and were assisted by Lampasas Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Transportation, the Lampasas County Precinct One Constable, and the City of Lampasas Streets Department.

The motorcyclist was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Lampasas Airport and then via air to the Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

The pickup truck driver was cited for failure to yield vehicle at intersection, at the site of the crash.

The investigation is on-going, and the motorcyclist is still being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital at this time.