LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — A large grass fire has sparked in the area of FM 581 and FM 1047, between Lometa and Adamsville, authorities said.

The fire started around noon, and the Texas A&M Forest Service was called in to assist, according to the Lampasas Fire Department.

The Kempner Fire Department has also deployed all of its units to help battle the large grass fire.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.