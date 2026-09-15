LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Dr. Steve "Doc" Forsythe, a longtime Lampasas agricultural educator, has received the Blue and Gold Award — one of the highest honors in Texas FFA — recognizing more than three decades of service to agricultural education.

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Lampasas educator Steve Forsythe receives Texas FFA's prestigious Blue and Gold Award

Forsythe received the award during the 98th Annual Texas FFA Convention. The honor is given to those who have made extraordinary contributions to Texas FFA and agricultural education.

"It was really a shock and I'll have to say I kinda had some moisture come out of my heart through my eyes… to be a part of that and then to be given this award is just very, very special," Forsythe said.

For Forsythe, a career in agricultural education was always about more than the classroom.

"I decided I wanted to teach and help kids… The kids in the ag program are more than just a name and a student number. They become a part of your life," Forsythe said.

Former students say his impact extended well beyond academics. Former student Mariah Clary credited Forsythe with helping her recognize her own potential.

"He helped me realize that I had potential where not everybody always saw. He helped me just know that I could succeed as long as I pushed myself and I wanted it," Clary said.

Caul Smith, a former student and Lampasas business owner, said Forsythe had a reputation that reached far beyond Lampasas.

"There's probably very few ag teachers probably in the whole state of Texas that are as well known as Doc Forsythe is… If you didn't know what you wanted to do, Doc would find something for you to do until you figured out what you wanted to do," Smith said.

Even in retirement, Forsythe continues mentoring first-year agricultural teachers and supervising student teachers across Texas. He said the legacy he hopes to leave behind is straightforward.

"You're gonna get me teared up here… I'd like to be known as somebody that made a difference in somebody's life - a positive difference," Forsythe said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

