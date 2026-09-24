Lake Waco sits 4 feet below normal conservation pool level, rangers say

WACO, Texas — Lake Waco is currently sitting 4 feet below its normal water level, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Lead Park Ranger Ariana Jacinto said the lake's typical conservation pool elevation is 462 feet above sea level. It is currently at 458 feet.

"So our typical normal elevation is 462 ft above sea level. We're currently sitting at 458, so we're about 4 ft lower than our normal conservation pool," Jacinto said.

Jacinto said both drinking water usage and evaporation have contributed to the drop.

"Not only do we have to worry about just the usage from this being a drinking water lake, but also evaporation. It's been a really, really dry, hot summer," Jacinto said.

Despite the lower level, the lake remains fully open to the public. Jacinto said water levels have not dropped low enough to trigger any recreational closures.

"We don't have anything closed right now. We're not low enough to close any boat ramps, so everything's still open to the public," Jacinto said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it will continue to monitor lake levels and local weather conditions for the community's safety.

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