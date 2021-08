The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is searching for missing 35-year-old Heather Renea.

Renea has not been in touch with her friends, family, or employer since Thursday, July 29. She is believed to be in the company of 35-year-old Eliott Tyrone Salter.

Police are also searching for a Silver 2013 Nissan Rogue in connection with the missing woman, with Texas license plate number JCF5901.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lacy Lakeview police at (254) 799-2479.