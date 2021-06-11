Lacy Lakeview knife fight leaves three injured

WACO, TX — Lacy Lakeview Police Department responded to a knife fight that broke out Thursday night at Wiley's Sports Bar that left three victims injured with multiple wounds.

Police Chief John Truehitt said the situation officers responded to at approximately 10:45 p.m. was chaotic, with a large crowd gathered outside the neighborhood bar parking lot located at 325 New Dallas Highway.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety, and TSTC Police all responded to assist with the situation, according to Chief Truehitt.

The incident started as a fight between two brothers, and moved outside as individuals tried to stop it. The fight left three victims bleeding, and two of the individuals were taken to the hospital, said Chief Truehitt.

Despite a number of witnesses and conflicting information, with video footage from both cell phone cameras and the business, Chief Truehitt said officers were able to identify all people involved - including one that had left the scene.

The situation is still under investigation at this time.