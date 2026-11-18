(LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas) — A detective with the Lacy Lakeview Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is raising money to give a family in need the gift of Christmas joy.

Detective Tyler Ziegler spends his days investigating child abuse cases, typically meeting families during the worst time of their lives.

WATCH HERE:

Lacy Lakeview detective works to brighten the holidays for families he meets through child abuse investigations

"Typically meeting families during the worst time of their life. And most of their interactions with me are gonna be interviews, forensic interviews, medical exams, court, stuff like that. It's not always a positive experience," Ziegler said.

He told me that after working closely with families for months, you learn their struggles.

"It helps to put yourself in these people's shoes. Like, how would I feel if I'm going through this set of circumstances right now?" Ziegler said.

"It takes a village to help out sometimes, and sometimes, in this set of circumstances, maybe the police department could be your only village right now, or the victim services or the court systems," Ziegler said.

(Raygan Lopez, KXXV) Ziegler reading a thank you card sent from the chosen family last year.

That's why last Christmas he raised money with the help of his coworkers, friends, and family to make Christmas special for a family from his caseload.

Now he's doing it again, but he needs help from neighbors.

"This family this year, they had a lot of job struggles this year because of the circumstances surrounding the investigation. So I knew they really needed the help, and of course, were very receptive and appreciative once I reached out to them to see if they'd be willing to jump on board," Ziegler said.

(Raygan Lopez, KXXV) Gifts from last years Undercover Christmas that gifted to 3 kids.

He said presents are picked out and wrapped by LLPD and delivered by officers. Leaving it up to parents to decide if the presents are from the department, themselves, or maybe even Santa.

Ziegler is hoping to expand his effort this year by raising over $1200 to help the family of six. If you'd like to donate monetarily to support Undercover Christmas, click HERE.

