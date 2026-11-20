BELLMEAD, Texas. — The La Vega Student Resource and Wellness Center opened just one month ago, and staff tell me they've already served approximately 500 families.

The center was created after a district-wide survey identified food insecurity as the top issue facing La Vega ISD.

WATCH HERE:

La Vega ISD wellness center serves nearly 500 families in first month, tackling food insecurity

"We know food insecurity is a big issue within the district, and this is another avenue that hopefully is providing those necessary meals to the students," Jerry Weatherman, child nutrition director for La Vega ISD, said.

District leaders said the need became clear when they examined what was driving challenges among students.

"Most behaviors, uh, were probably spawned by food insecurity. And so, we looked around and said, Well, how can we address food insecurity? And so we started looking for places that do what we're trying to do," Maurea Crain, assistant vice principal, said.

The center opened in October through a grant, partnerships, and community support.

"Look around the building, never thinking we would get to where we are. It's just, it's really unbelievable, and unimaginable, but it has truly been a blessing," Tiffany Jackson, Stronger Connections liaison, said.

The district didn't stop with meals. It has added school supplies for students, a hygiene hub stocked with shampoo, body wipes and toothbrushes, and a clothing closet.

"Infant clothing, we have toddler clothing, boys, children, girls, women's men, so we have a wide variety. Everything has been donated," Jackson said.

(Raygan Lopez, KXXV) Clothing closet within the Student Resource and Wellness Center that provides clothes for women, men, girls, boys, and infants.

The resources are available to the entire community, not just La Vega students.

"It's open to everybody. It's not just our kids. It's open to everybody. We can't turn anybody away. We don't want to turn anybody away. We want everybody to be able to try to receive the resources that they need to be successful socially, emotionally. You name it," Crain said.

The La Vega Student Resource and Wellness Center is open on Mondays by appointment only and open to the public on Thursdays from 1 to 6 p.m. The center is located at 3101 Latimer St.

