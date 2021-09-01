KRHD News celebrates 1st anniversary

BRYAN, Texas — KRHD celebrated its first anniversary on Wednesday.

The Brazos Valley’s ABC-affiliate launched newscasts on Sept. 1, 2020.

“The station is thrilled to be part of the community and we appreciate loyal viewers for counting on us for breaking weather and the stories that matter to them most,” 25 News VP & General Manager Adam Chase said. “We couldn’t do it without your support.”

“Over the past year, we’ve worked hard for you, covering all the big stories, from the COVID pandemic to the tragic mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets,” News Director Sylvia Villarreal said.

KRHD is also proud to have sponsored community events like:

B/CS Founders Night

B/CS Softball Tournament

Blood drive for Carter Blood Care

Brazos Valley Worldfest

Feed The Need (food drive for the Brazos Valley Food Bank)

"If You Give a Child a Book"

Night of Hope

Restaurant Week

Skills & Faith Athletes backpack giveaway

Watercooler 5K Fun Run

Anchored by Halle Jones, Joey Horta, Niyah Gonzalez and Todd Unger, KRHD airs newscasts at 5-7 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m., 6-7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

KRHD is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, which lives by the motto “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

The vision of the company is to create a better-informed world. Scripps’ local television stations serve a crucial role as watchdogs of the powerful; a source of comfort in a crisis, and a place to turn for everyday information.

They engage large local audiences with the news and information they need to make decisions for their lives – and make it easy to access their award-winning journalism on every platform, from television to desktop and mobile to over-the-top video platforms.

KRHD can be found on TV (Antenna, Suddenlink, and DIRECTV), online (KRHDnews.com), on Facebook (@25newskrhd), Twitter (@25NewsKRHD) and Instagram (@krhd25news) within the KXXV/KRHD Roku channel and mobile app.