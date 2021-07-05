KPD investigating drive-by pedestrian shooting

The Killeen Police Department responded to calls of a drive-by shooting that occurred Monday, July 5 at approximately 2:14 pm.

According to KPD, officers responded to the 3900 block of Hereford Lane and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound; he was transported to Baylor Scott & White with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was a pedestrian that was walking on Hereford Lane when a dark colored sedan shot the victim while driving past.

Two unoccupied vehicles and one residence were also caught in the gunfire and received damage from the shots.

The investigation is ongoing, with detectives currently on the scene. No further information regarding the incident is available at this time.