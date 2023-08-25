Killeen veterans speak out after Fort Cavazos confirms 3 suicides in 2 weeks

KILLEEN, Texas — The community in Killeen is full of people who know what it's like to lose a fellow soldier to suicide.

After three 1st Cavalry Division soldiers took their own lives within the last two weeks, 25 News reached out to the 1st Cavalry Division and got a statement.

“The 1st Cavalry Division’s Leaders and Troopers are deeply saddened by the loss of three of our teammates recently,” said Lt. Col. Patterson, 1CD PAO.

“We remain focused on supporting their families and keeping open communication with them. Further, we are working diligently to strengthen the bonds between our teammates and ensure everyone knows they matter to the First Team.”

The fight against suicide in the military goes far beyond the gates of Fort Cavazos. For many service members, the stress of balancing home life with military service can be hard to deal with.

”They’re doing what they think they have to do to progress their military career or provide a better way for their family,” said retired U.S. Army veteran, Eddie Sherman.

“There are still the issues that are in your home. They don’t go away. They don’t get put on pause just because you got deployed.”

It’s a mixture of stressers that lead to the death of a fellow solider who Eddie Shermans had served with before he retired from the Army.

”He had some issues going on, one of them being marital,” Sherman said.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t deal with them in a great way and ultimately took his life.”

This is an outcome that the State VFW Suicide Prevention Committee is working to prevent every day.

”We persuade that person to actually go and get help. We stay with them and actually refer them to somebody else, which is the medically trained personnel,” said Tracey Brown Greene, State VFW Suicide Prevention Committee Chair.

“We stay with them if we have to.”

Getting the help often means asking for it, and that isn’t easy for someone who doesn't know who to ask.

”Sometimes, soldiers don’t understand that they can go and talk to their NCO, or their Officer, or their Platoon Sergeant, or Commander,” Greene said.

Having had lost a fellow soldier that didn’t ask for help, Sherman has massage for those struggling with suicidal thoughts.

”Guys, if it’s affecting you, get the help you need,” Sherman said.

“Please, everybody’s counting on you.”

The message is clear — watch for signs that a fellow soldier might be struggling. If you’re one of those soldiers that might be thinking of taking your own life, ask for help.