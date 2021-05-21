Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Killeen Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen

items.[0].image.alt
Killeen Police Department
Untitled design (1).png
Posted at 1:29 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 14:39:51-04

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Da'Veon Marquice Green.

Green was reported missing by his family on May, 14. He was last seen in Killeen leaving his work on May 10 and then again leaving a relatives residence in Temple on May 13.

His family has been unable to contact Green and they are worried for his well-being.

Da’Veon Marquice Green is described as:
• Black Male
• 17 years of old
• 5 foot 7 inches in height
• 140 pounds
• Brown eyes
• Black hair in dreadlocks
• Last Seen Wearing – a black “Puma” hoodie, black jeans and black “Nike” tennis shoes.

If anyone has information where Green may be they are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education