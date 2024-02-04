Killeen police investigating the city's first murder of the year

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department said they are investigating a murder case at a Hallmark Inn that took place on Friday.

On Friday around 1:31 p.m., Killeen police responded to the Hallmark Inn at 4500 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen on reports of a person not breathing.

When officers arrived, they said they found a deceased 70-year-old man with injuries.

The man was pronounced deceased at 2:55 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. An autopsy has been ordered.

Authorities are withholding the deceased man's name until next of kin has been notified.

This case is actively being investigated.

Killeen police said this is the city's first murder case of 2024.

From Killeen PD:

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.