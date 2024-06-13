Killeen police investigating shooting that killed one woman, suspect in custody

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead on Thursday.

Around 12:25 a.m., Killeen police said they responded to the 2800 block of Tucker Drive on a shooting report.

Responding officers and EMS said they found a woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Judge Nicola James pronounced the woman deceased at 12:30 a.m.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police have a 27-year-old male suspect in custody, who was also at the scene. He is currently being held at the Killeen City Jail.

Killeen PD said there is no threat to the public.

This case is still under investigation by Killeen PD's Robbery-Homicide Unit.