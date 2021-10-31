Watch
Killeen police investigating fatal shooting of 39-year-old man on Middleton Street

Posted at 3:52 PM, Oct 31, 2021
KILLEEN, Texas — An early Sunday morning shooting in Killeen has left one dead, another injured, police said.

The shooting occurred about 2:34 a.m. at the 1200 block of Middleton Street, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old male victim succumbed to his injuries and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The second victim, a 43-year-old male, was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple and is currently stable.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the two men were inside the residence when a verbal altercation ensued.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time.

