Killeen police investigating crash that left 2 dead on Rancier

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Traffic Unit are investigating a vehicle crash on Rancier Avenue that left two dead early Friday morning.

Around 12:11 a.m., officers said they responded to the 2800 block of E. Rancier Avenue on a vehicle crash report.

Responders said they found a Maroon Kia Telluride on fire at the scene with a deceased female driver pinned inside.

Authorities identified 33-year-old Diane Cintron as the driver of the Kia. Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced Cintron deceased at 12:33 a.m. on the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle—a white Cadillac—was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple where she succumbed to her injuries.

The 20-year-old driver of the white Cadillac was identified as Taeler Greenleaf. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey at 2:20 a.m.

Police said their initial investigation indicated the white Cadillac was traveling westbound on Rancier and then crossed over the center line into the eastbound inside lane.

The white Cadillac struck the Kia head-on.

Investigators said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Killeen Police Department said they are continuing to investigate the crash and no other information will be released at this time. They are urging anyone with information to call the department at (254) 501-8830.