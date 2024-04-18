Killeen police investigating city's fifth homicide of 2024, suspect in custody

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating the city's fifth homicide of 2024.

On April 17 around 10:05 p.m., Killeen police said they responded to the 900 block of Southside Drive on reports of a shooting.

Responding officers said they found a 33-year-old male victim at the scene with gunshot wounds.

EMS personnel started life-saving measures and transported the victim to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Tres Maurice Carter and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Nicola James at 10:44 p.m.

Next of kin has been notified.

Police said the 22-year-old male suspect was on the scene and placed under arrest. He is currently being held in the Killeen City Jail.

Killeen PD said this incidient is related to domestic/family violence.

Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide.

This is the City of Killeen's fifth homicide case of 2024