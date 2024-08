KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV — Killeen police responded to a call about a body found in a residence Thursday afternoon.

Officers were sent out to the 1200 block of Charisse street at about 4 p.m.

They discovered the bodies of a 21-year-old woman and 22-year-old man. Each had gunshot wounds.

Their identities are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Police say it's the 12th murder of the year in Killeen, and there is no current threat to the community.