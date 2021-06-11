Killeen Police Department investigating murder of 60-year old male

The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a 60-year old male victim who was found on the side of the road early Friday morning.

This incident marks the sixth criminal homicide in Killeen.

The man was found on the 200 block of West Avenue B, after an officer patrolling the area at around 2:06 a.m. was waved down by a citizen. The officer stopped and identified a black male lying in the grass off the side of the roadway, and immediately began life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced at 3:14 a.m that the victim was deceased at the scene, and ordered an autopsy at Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The Killeen Police Department is currently asking any witnesses or anyone with information, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), go online, or download the P3Tips app for IOS and Android to leave a tip.

All information regarding tips is confidential and anonymous, and tips that lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible are eligible for a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.