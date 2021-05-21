Killeen Police Department holds event to engage and answer questions from the community

KILLEEN, TX — Locals shared their thoughts, suggestions and questions with Killeen Police Thursday during the department’s community conversation event.

Even though there was a small turnout, KPD officials provided answers and information about the department and crime in the community.

Officials say year to date, there is a 24% overall crime drop compared to last year, Chief Charles Kimble says violent crimes are also down.

“Our murders went up last year. Yeah 25 or 26 active murders. We had 31 homicides. We didn’t see that coming. So far this year we’ve only had three murders on the books for the year,” said Chief Kimble.

KPD officials also addressed questions about patrol officers walking local neighborhoods, monitoring gangs and addressing mental health services, following the fatal officer involved shooting of Patrick Warren.

“We’re looking at different programs and we’re kind of waiting for that to move through the court system,” said Kimble. “As those moves through, we’ve seen several models that we like which relies on working with our medical partners and our partners at the hospital.”

Officials also talked about struggles with training officers last year due to the pandemic and the need to hire more officers.

