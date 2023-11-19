Killeen Police conducting a shooting investigation that left one man dead

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is conducting an investigation after a late night shooting on Friday involving one male and one female.

According to the department, officers responded to gunshot reports around 11:31 p.m. Friday to the 5000 block of Watercrest Road in Killeen. There authorities said they found the 43-year-old male individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported by ambulance to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced the man deceased at 12:08 a.m. and an autopsy has been ordered.

The identity of the man has been withheld while his next of kin is notified, police said.

Police said the second individual, a 38-year-old female, was transported via personal vehicle in stable condition to a Seton Medical Center.

There is no immediate threat to the public.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation and no other information will be released.

Killeen PD said anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477 or go online for anonymous tip reporting. You can also download the "P3Tips App" for iOS or Android for anonymous tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.