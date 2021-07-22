Killeen PD searching for suspects in hotel parking lot shooting

The Killeen Police Department is searching for the suspects in a shooting.

According to KPD, officers responded to a shooting at a hotel parking lot, located at the 2600 block of E Elms Road, on May 28 at around 11 pm.

The shooting was caused by an argument between two groups, at which time one of the individuals fired a handgun and shot another. The suspect then fled the scene in a dark color Nissan with three other individuals, who are seen in the photos released by the police department.

The main suspect is a black male with a beard, he was seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean pants, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the Aggravated Assault can call (254) 526-8477, or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com, to report anonymously.