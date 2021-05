KILEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding Aracelia Annmarie Gonzales.

Gonzales' family reported her as a runaway on May 26.

She was last seen at her house in Killeen.

She is described as:

• Hispanic Female

• 5’3” in height

• 100 pounds

• Brown eyes

• Brown hair

If anyone has any information on where Araceli Annmarie Gonzales might be, they are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.