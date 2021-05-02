Killeen PD investigating an early morning murder

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department is investigating a murder of an unidentified male.

Just after 3 am, Sunday morning, KPD responded to a shooting victim call at Club Legends, located in the 300 block of 2nd Street.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found a male who was suffering from a gun shot wound. KPD officers performed live saving measures until paramedics arrived on scene.

Shortly after 4:15 am, Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the victim dead. Judge Cooke ordered that an autopsy be performed.

This is the fourth murder investigation within the City of Killeen in 2021. Last year, Killeen PD saw a record number of murders.

The cause and identity of the victim is still under investigation.