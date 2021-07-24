Watch
Killeen parks to be improved with $5,910 donation from Lions Club Foundation

City of Killeen
Posted at 9:29 PM, Jul 23, 2021
The City of Killeen Recreation Services department received an almost six thousand dollar donation to enhance and improve two city parks.

The Lions Club Foundation made the $5,910 donation to help improve Stewart Park and Lions Neighborhood Park.

The funds will be used to place trees in Stewart Park and plant flower beds along the sidewalks of Lions Neighborhood Park.

Volunteers and residents also recently worked together on Love Your Park Day, July 10, to plant trees and install a crushed granite trail in Stewart Park for a one-day community service project.

