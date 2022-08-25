Killeen men sentenced 10 to 20 years in prison for armed robberies: Report

WACO, Texas — Two men were given prison sentences for armed robberies spanning several months in Killeen on Wednesday.

The two Killeen residents, 26-year-old Roosevelt Jones IV and 29-year-old Christopher Teon Fults, were sentenced to 20 years and 10 years, respectively, after pleading guilty to five separate robberies of merchants bu gun point in Killeen between November 2017- January 2018, the Department of Justice reported. Jones was additionally charged with armed robbery of another merchant in February 2018.

Jones was also ordered to pay $12,206 in restitution and Fults $9,356.

The pair was arrested in October 2019 and have remained in federal custody since.

“Those who perpetrate violence among us forfeit their freedom,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff to the DOJ. “The sentences of Mr. Jones and Mr. Fults are entirely appropriate given their crimes and the harm to their victims.

Both Jones and Fults pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery.

This case, which was a part of Project Safe Neighborhood by the DOJ, was investigated by the FBI Central Texas Violent Crimes Task Force with the Temple and Killeen Police Departments with the Assistant U.S. Attorney prosecuting the case.